Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Bb and Eb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.



Contact:

The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.



Contact:

The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.