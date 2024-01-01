1 to 2 of 2
Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 11-Apr-2024
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Bb and Eb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.
Contact:
The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.
Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 11-Apr-2024
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.
Contact:
The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.