Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for Bb and Eb Basses. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.

Contact:
The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.

  Long Melford Silver Band

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2024

Required:
Long Melford Silver Band currently has vacancies for a 2nd Trombone and Bass Trombone. We are a friendly non-contesting band in south Suffolk under the baton of Musical Director Frankie Ayers.

Contact:
The band meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Old School Community Centre Long Melford from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at for more information.

  Long Melford Silver Band
Vacancies

