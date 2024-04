North Lakes Brass April 12 • 2ND & 3RD CORNET VACANCIES. Due to relocation, we're looking for two cornet players to complete our friendly lineup.. Promoted to the 3rd Section in 2024 we are a mainly contesting band and rehearse every Wednesday from 7:30 - 9:30 in the centre of Keswick.

Mereside Brass April 12 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET and a EUPHONIUM player. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Chelmsford Silver Band April 12 • Bb Bass and solo horn players. We are a friendly, active and non-competition band established 75 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are on Wednesday evenings at The Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford.

