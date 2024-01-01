Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Mereside Brass

Posted: 12-Apr-2024

Required:

Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET and a EUPHONIUM player. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!



Contact:

Rehearsals are 8pm on Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and we welcome players in all sections to join us or for a visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

