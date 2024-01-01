                 

Positions Vacant

North Lakes Brass

Posted: 12-Apr-2024

Required:
2ND & 3RD CORNET VACANCIES Due to relocation, we're looking for two cornet players to complete our friendly lineup. Promoted to the 3rd Section in 2024 we are a mainly contesting band and rehearse every Wednesday from 7:30 - 9:30 in the centre of Keswick.

Contact:
OUR TYPICAL YEAR:
APPROX 5 CONTESTS, OWN SUMMER CONCERT, OWN WINTER / CHRISTMAS CONCERT, OCCASIONAL LOCAL CONCERTS / EVENTS.
For more information and to pop down for a blow, contact John Miller (Band Manager) 07739173798

  Map to bandroom   North Lakes Brass
