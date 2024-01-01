                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 13-Apr-2024

Required:
We are seeking a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player to join our ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 13-Apr-2024

Required:
We are seeking an ** EEb Bass and BBb Bass ** player to join our ranks! This is an exciting time to join Reading Band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from a ** Cornet ** player. This is an exciting time to become a part of our band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass and BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to become a part of our band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2024

Required:
We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to become a part of our band having recently qualified for the fourth section national finals for the first time in 65 years!

Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

