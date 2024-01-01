                 

St Swithuns Brass Band

Posted: 16-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18 years

Contact:
We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.
Contact Jill

  Map to bandroom   St Swithuns Brass Band

St Swithuns Brass Band

Posted: 16-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals

Contact:
We rehearse at St. Swithun's Church Room, North Allington, Bridport. DT6 5DU on Monday evenings from 7.30-9pm.
Contact Jill

  Map to bandroom   St Swithuns Brass Band
What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

Uppermill Band

April 16 • Required:. EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

