Positions Vacant

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 18-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 8-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a committed musician looking for a fresh challenge? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in a friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 1-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Guest soloista Glyn and Helen Williams

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Band. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert: Pemberton Old Wigan DWB

Sunday 21 April • Boarshurst Band Club Greenbridge Lane Greenfield Saddleworth Ol37EW

Barnsley Brass -

Sunday 21 April • Holiday Inn, Barnsley Road, Dodworth, Barnsley S75 3JT

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

