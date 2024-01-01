Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 18-Apr-2024

Required:

Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.



Contact:

If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

