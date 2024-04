HOOVER BAND BOLTON April 18 • Hoover Band Bolton are seeking a 2nd Euphonium, Bb Bass and a kit player to complete our line-up in this friendly but committed band. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays 2000-2145 in our own bandroom at the Ukrainian Club in Bolton.

West Midlands Police Band April 18 • Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Elland Silver Band April 18 • Fancy playing at Whit Friday? Owing to work commitments we're looking for a Championship section standard 1st and 2nd Horn Player to complete our line up for Whit Friday. You'll need to be available for our rehearsal on Thursday 23rd May, 8 - 10pm.

