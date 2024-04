April 21 • Corby Silver Band are looking for Bb cornet players - solo, including assistant principal and back row. We also have a vacancy for a BBb bass player and would welcome any percussionists (kit or tuned) to further strengthen the percussion section.

April 20 • Solo Cornet & Back Row Cornet player. We have a vacancy on both of our cornet benches. Following on from a rebuilding process, this is the last area of our band that we need to fill after some solid contest results recently at the area and at ConsTest.