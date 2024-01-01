                 

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 22-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

