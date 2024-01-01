Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Brunel Brass Organisation

Posted: 22-Apr-2024

Required:

BRUNEL BRASS are looking for 3 talented individuals to join our senior band: Back-row Cornet Player, Eb Bass & Percussion. We are a friendly and ambitious band located in Swindon. Weekly rehearsals on Thursday 19:45-21:45 at Pegasus Hall (SN3 4RH).



Contact:

If you'd like to join us for a rehearsal, feel free to reach out to our Musical Director, Daniel Hall, in confidence at . For more information about our fantastic organisation, visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk.