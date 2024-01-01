1 to 1 of 1
Brunel Brass Organisation
Posted: 22-Apr-2024
Required:
BRUNEL BRASS are looking for 3 talented individuals to join our senior band: Back-row Cornet Player, Eb Bass & Percussion. We are a friendly and ambitious band located in Swindon. Weekly rehearsals on Thursday 19:45-21:45 at Pegasus Hall (SN3 4RH).
Contact:
If you'd like to join us for a rehearsal, feel free to reach out to our Musical Director, Daniel Hall, in confidence at . For more information about our fantastic organisation, visit www.brunelbrass.co.uk.