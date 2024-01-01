Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Sandhurst Silver Band

Posted: 23-Apr-2024

Required:

Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area and LBBA successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm



Contact:

For further detail and to arrange a visit, please contact or DM on Facebook

