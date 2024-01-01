                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Apr-2024

Required:
We are looking to strengthen our team ready for 2025 and require Bass (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano and percussion players. We are a very friendly, progressive 2nd section band who will start next year at the top of their regional rankings table.

Contact:
We rehearse on Wednesday eves in Chinnor with extra rehearsals for contests and concerts when needed. Please contact our secretary for further details or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2024

Required:
We have started a Community band with 1st rehearsal at 11am on 8th April we welcome players of all abilities ,maybe you are a retired player,shift worker,or just free and would like a blow.if you enjoy making music and meeting/making friends contact us

Contact:
No commitment needed so it will not affect any allegiance to your existing band.
Contact or call 07887717997 for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

London Central Fellowship Band - Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army

Saturday 27 April • Waterhouse St, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1ES

Haverhill Silver Band - Friends' Requests

Sunday 28 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 28 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

April 23 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

April 23 • Applications are invited for a Euphonium player to join our Rugby based band. Bilton Silver (Rugby) band are currently contesting in the Championship section and has a varied programme of events spread throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

April 23 • We are looking to strengthen our team ready for 2025 and require Bass (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano and percussion players. We are a very friendly, progressive 2nd section band who will start next year at the top of their regional rankings table.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top