Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Apr-2024

Required:

We are looking to strengthen our team ready for 2025 and require Bass (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano and percussion players. We are a very friendly, progressive 2nd section band who will start next year at the top of their regional rankings table.



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday eves in Chinnor with extra rehearsals for contests and concerts when needed. Please contact our secretary for further details or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Mar-2024

Required:

We have started a Community band with 1st rehearsal at 11am on 8th April we welcome players of all abilities ,maybe you are a retired player,shift worker,or just free and would like a blow.if you enjoy making music and meeting/making friends contact us



Contact:

No commitment needed so it will not affect any allegiance to your existing band.

Contact or call 07887717997 for more information.