1 to 1 of 1
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 23-Apr-2024
Required:
Applications are invited for a Euphonium player to join our Rugby based band. Bilton Silver (Rugby) band are currently contesting in the Championship section and has a varied programme of events spread throughout the year.
Contact:
The band rehearses in our own purpose built band room in Bilton and is located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (Birmingham/Euston line).
Applications should be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary)