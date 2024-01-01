Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 23-Apr-2024

Applications are invited for a Euphonium player to join our Rugby based band. Bilton Silver (Rugby) band are currently contesting in the Championship section and has a varied programme of events spread throughout the year.



The band rehearses in our own purpose built band room in Bilton and is located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (Birmingham/Euston line).

Applications should be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary)