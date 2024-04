Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 24-Apr-2024

Required:

We have lots of cornets and horns but a little thin in the bottom end. Our players are happy to move around to help new players join the band, if you play baritone, euph or bass please give us a try. We rehearse every Sunday and Thursday at 7.30pm



Contact:

Just give one of us a ring for a chat, no pressure! Rob West (Chairman Trustee) 07903903123 or Brian Harper (MD) 07782 393723