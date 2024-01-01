Sherborne Town Band April 24 • Exciting opertunity for a principal cornet player to lead our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule in 2024.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO April 24 • We have lots of cornets and horns but a little thin in the bottom end. Our players are happy to move around to help new players join the band, if you play baritone, euph or bass please give us a try. We rehearse every Sunday and Thursday at 7.30pm

Mereside Brass April 23 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

