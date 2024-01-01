                 

Sherborne Town Band

Posted: 24-Apr-2024

Required:
Exciting opertunity for a principal cornet player to lead our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule in 2024.

Contact:
For information about our hard working, fun loving, music making band in Dorset please contact-
Chairman-John Derrick(01935 873552)
Secretary -

Terrace Playing Fields,Sherborne, DT9 5NS
Rehearsals-Mon/Wed 7.45-10.00

  Map to bandroom   Sherborne Town Band
