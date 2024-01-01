                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Olney Brass

Posted: 25-Apr-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 25-Apr-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass

Olney Brass

Posted: 25-Apr-2024

Required:
Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a Eb Bass player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Contact:
Email: to apply in strict confidence.
Alternatively, contact us via our INSTAGRAM page or FACEBOOK MESSENGER for more information.
Rehearsals are at the Working Men's Club in Newport Pagnell on Tuesdays at 19:45-21:45.

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass
view all events »

What's on

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

London Central Fellowship Band - Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army

Saturday 27 April • Waterhouse St, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1ES

Haverhill Silver Band - Friends' Requests

Sunday 28 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 28 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a Eb Bass player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top