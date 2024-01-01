                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Uppermill Band

Posted: 26-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 16-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
view all events »

What's on

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band - Reading Festival of Brass: Open Workshop Rehearsal

Saturday 27 April • St Laurence Church, Reading RG1 3EJ

London Central Fellowship Band - Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army

Saturday 27 April • Waterhouse St, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1ES

Haverhill Silver Band - Friends' Requests

Sunday 28 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 28 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 3 May • Palanga Konsortu, Vytauta st. 43, LT-00135, Palanga 43, LT-00135

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

April 26 • Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a SOLO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

Olney Brass

April 25 • Friendly & ambitious 2nd section L&SC area brass band, based in Newport Pagnell (near Milton Keynes) currently seeking a REPIANO CORNET player to complete our line-up. We have a good variety of contests, concerts & community events throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top