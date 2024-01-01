Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Uppermill Band

Posted: 26-Apr-2024

Required:

Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team



Contact:

We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

