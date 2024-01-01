Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Marple Band

Posted: 29-Apr-2024

Required:

An exciting opportunity to join Marple Band under our new MD. We are looking for Front & Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players for our friendly and successful band. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.