The Marple Band
Posted: 29-Apr-2024
Required:
An exciting opportunity to join Marple Band under our new MD. We are looking for Front & Back Row Cornets, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion players for our friendly and successful band. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.
Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.