Sandhurst Silver Band
Posted: 30-Apr-2024
Required:
Sandhurst Silver Band have vacancy for a Front row cornet player to complete our line-up. Ambitious and community minded championship section band looking to build on recent Area and LBBA successes. Rehearsals every Tuesday 8-10pm
Contact:
For further detail and to arrange a visit, please contact or DM on Facebook
