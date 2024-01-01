1 to 3 of 3
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 30-Apr-2024
Required:
Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We wish to recruit Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit) players. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.
Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 18-Apr-2024
Required:
Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.
Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 8-Apr-2024
Required:
Are you a committed musician looking for a fresh challenge? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in a friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.
Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance