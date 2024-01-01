1 to 2 of 2
Thoresby Colliery Band
Posted: 1-May-2024
Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an SOLO Euphonium player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests.
Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or
Thoresby Colliery Band
Posted: 17-Apr-2024
Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an SOLO Trombone player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests.
Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or