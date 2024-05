Dobcross Silver Band May 1 • After another successful couple of weeks (3rd section winners (Buxton and Holme Valley) we now seek applications for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET and 2ND EUPHONIUM. Great social band and enjoyable rehearsals await you!

Cadishead Public Band May 1 • We have vacancies for a Euphonium player and a Trombone player due to relocation. We are a friendly 4th Section Band, located in Irlam, Salford [M44 6RB]. Quality instruments are available for use. Players of other instruments will be welcome

Thoresby Colliery Band May 1 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an SOLO Euphonium player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests.

