Uppermill Band
Posted: 4-May-2024
Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team
Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call James on 07812 038849.in confidence
Map to bandroom Uppermill Band