1 to 1 of 1
Newstead Brass
Posted: 4-May-2024
Required:
Newstead Brass have a rare and exciting opportunity for a PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the section! If the following appeals then contact Alex on 07850 185541 or email us on newsteadbrass@gmail.com Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) NG17 8LE
Contact:
- A principal seat in an ambitious Championship section band
- The chance to lead our driven and hardworking cornet section with our experienced MD Martin Heartfield
- A sensible events schedule
- The fab Duke of Wellington pub next to band room