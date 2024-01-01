Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 4-May-2024

Required:

Newstead Brass have a rare and exciting opportunity for a PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the section! If the following appeals then contact Alex on 07850 185541 or email us on newsteadbrass@gmail.com Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) NG17 8LE



Contact:

- A principal seat in an ambitious Championship section band

- The chance to lead our driven and hardworking cornet section with our experienced MD Martin Heartfield

- A sensible events schedule

- The fab Duke of Wellington pub next to band room