Newstead Brass

Posted: 4-May-2024

Required:
Newstead Brass have a rare and exciting opportunity for a PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the section! If the following appeals then contact Alex on 07850 185541 or email us on newsteadbrass@gmail.com Rehearsals Sunday (7pm) and Wednesday (8pm) NG17 8LE

Contact:
- A principal seat in an ambitious Championship section band
- The chance to lead our driven and hardworking cornet section with our experienced MD Martin Heartfield
- A sensible events schedule
- The fab Duke of Wellington pub next to band room

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
