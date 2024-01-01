                 

Bollington Brass band

Posted: 7-May-2024

Required:
Musical Director Vacancy We are searching for a new musical director. Our current MD is retiring after a highly successful 23 year tenure. This creates a fantastic opportunity for a skilled and enthusiastic MD to take the band forward.

Contact:
We are a thriving and welcoming band with a simple aim to be the best that we can possibly be. Rehearsals Thursday evenings from 8-10pm at Bollington Arts Centre.
Please contact our band manager. Simon Whiston

07964003385

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass band
