Bollington Brass band
Posted: 7-May-2024
Required:
Musical Director Vacancy We are searching for a new musical director. Our current MD is retiring after a highly successful 23 year tenure. This creates a fantastic opportunity for a skilled and enthusiastic MD to take the band forward.
Contact:
We are a thriving and welcoming band with a simple aim to be the best that we can possibly be. Rehearsals Thursday evenings from 8-10pm at Bollington Arts Centre.
Please contact our band manager. Simon Whiston
07964003385
