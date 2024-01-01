Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Otley Brass Association

Posted: 8-May-2024

Required:

Front Row & Soprano Cornet: An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Front Row or Soprano Cornet player to join our enthusiastic non-contesting band. We rehearse every Tuesday from 7.30-9.45 at Otley Courthouse, LS21 3AN and perform throughout the year.



Contact:

Please get in touch with our Chairman, Andrew Ross, if you would like to find out more.

Email:

Posted: 30-Apr-2024

Required:

Musical Director: An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Musical Director to join our enthusiastic non-contesting band. We rehearse every Tuesday from 7.30-9.45 at Otley Courthouse, LS21 3AN and enjoy a varied programme of concerts throughout the year



Contact:

Please get in touch with our Chairman, Andrew Ross, if you would like to find out more.

Email: