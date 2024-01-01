                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Otley Brass Association

Posted: 8-May-2024

Required:
Front Row & Soprano Cornet: An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Front Row or Soprano Cornet player to join our enthusiastic non-contesting band. We rehearse every Tuesday from 7.30-9.45 at Otley Courthouse, LS21 3AN and perform throughout the year.

Contact:
Please get in touch with our Chairman, Andrew Ross, if you would like to find out more.

Email:

  Map to bandroom   Otley Brass Association

Otley Brass Association

Posted: 30-Apr-2024

Required:
Musical Director: An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Musical Director to join our enthusiastic non-contesting band. We rehearse every Tuesday from 7.30-9.45 at Otley Courthouse, LS21 3AN and enjoy a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Contact:
Please get in touch with our Chairman, Andrew Ross, if you would like to find out more.

Email:

  Map to bandroom   Otley Brass Association
view all events »

What's on

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - WARDLE ANDERSON AT THE MOVIES

Friday 10 May • Playhouse2, 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Maidenhead Salvation Army - Stockholm South Band

Friday 10 May • St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Close, High Street, Maidenhead SL6 1YY

Contest: 102nd Spring Festival

Saturday 11 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Kippax Band - West Yorkshire Police Band

Sunday 12 May • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . Leeds LS25 7AT

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Otley Brass Association

May 8 • Front Row & Soprano Cornet: An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Front Row or Soprano Cornet player to join our enthusiastic non-contesting band. We rehearse every Tuesday from 7.30-9.45 at Otley Courthouse, LS21 3AN and perform throughout the year.

Mid Sussex Brass Band

May 7 • Fantastic opportunity: Musical Director for a very friendly, non-contesting, Section 4 equivalent Brass Band. Other duties to improve players of all abilities. Musical knowledge and enthusiasm required. Brass band experience beneficial but not essential

Bournemouth Concert Brass

May 7 • Bournemouth Concert Brass are looking for the following positions to complete our band:. Principal cornet/flugel;. Solo Cornet;. Horn;. Baritone.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top