Amesbury Town Band

Posted: 8-May-2024

Required:
Amesbury Town Band is a non contesting band. We play for the enjoyment of playing, and performing, brass band music in relaxed and friendly company . Players of any standard are always warmly welcomed. Feel free to drop in even if you just fancy a blow.

Contact:
Email: . Tel: 01722 414299, or just come along to one of our rehearsals at: The Nicolson Community Centre, Stockport Rd, Boscombe Down, Amesbury SP4 0JF, Wednesdays, 7.30 9.30 pm. We can provide instruments and tuition for beginners.

  Map to bandroom   Amesbury Town Band

