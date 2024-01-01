                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 9-May-2024

Required:
Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 9-May-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 22-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Contact:
If you are interested please drop an email to our wonderful chairman Mel on and we'll get you in for a blow at our Monday night rehearsal (8-10pm). Within easy access of the M25 and M11 and Epping tube station

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
view all events »

What's on

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - WARDLE ANDERSON AT THE MOVIES

Friday 10 May • Playhouse2, 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Maidenhead Salvation Army - Stockholm South Band

Friday 10 May • St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Close, High Street, Maidenhead SL6 1YY

Contest: 102nd Spring Festival

Saturday 11 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Kippax Band - West Yorkshire Police Band

Sunday 12 May • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . Leeds LS25 7AT

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

May 9 • Required:. Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Epping Forest Band

May 9 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn (position negotiable) and percussion to complete our line up.

Amesbury Town Band

May 8 • Amesbury Town Band is a non contesting band. We play for the enjoyment of playing, and performing, brass band music in relaxed and friendly company . Players of any standard are always warmly welcomed. Feel free to drop in even if you just fancy a blow.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top