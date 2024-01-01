Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Frome Town Band

Posted: 10-May-2024

Required:

Frome Town Band seeks a new Musical Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly skilled musician with experience of running ensembles and events, who has an enthusiasm for and a vision towards developing the organisation as a community resource.



Contact:

See www.frometownband.com for more information (search under 'vacancies').

Send your cv and any other relevant supporting information to:





Frome Town Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2024

Required:

Frome Town Band seeks a new Musical Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly skilled musician with experience of running ensembles and events, who has an enthusiasm for and a vision towards developing the organisation as a community resource.



Contact:

See www.frometownband.com for more information (search under 'vacancies').

Send your cv and any other relevant supporting information to:



