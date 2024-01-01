1 to 2 of 2
Frome Town Band
Posted: 10-May-2024
Required:
Frome Town Band seeks a new Musical Director. The ideal candidate will be a highly skilled musician with experience of running ensembles and events, who has an enthusiasm for and a vision towards developing the organisation as a community resource.
Contact:
See www.frometownband.com for more information (search under 'vacancies').
Send your cv and any other relevant supporting information to:
