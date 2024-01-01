1 to 3 of 3
Mereside Brass
Posted: 10-May-2024
Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!
Contact:
Rehearsals are 8pm on Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and we welcome players in all sections to join us or for a visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk
