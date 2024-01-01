                 

Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 11-May-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for BARITONE AND BBb BASS positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call James on 07812 038849.in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 4-May-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call James on 07812 038849.in confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 26-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 16-Apr-2024

Required:
Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for TROMBONE and BARITONE positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Weds 7:45 & 9-15pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. If you are interested in being part of TEAM UPPERMILL please contact us either by email :- or call Katie on 07949 559200 in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
What's on

Wardle Anderson Brass Band - WARDLE ANDERSON AT THE MOVIES

Friday 10 May • Playhouse2, 2 Newtown St, Shaw, Oldham OL2 8NX

Maidenhead Salvation Army - Stockholm South Band

Friday 10 May • St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's Close, High Street, Maidenhead SL6 1YY

Contest: 102nd Spring Festival

Saturday 11 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Kippax Band - West Yorkshire Police Band

Sunday 12 May • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . Leeds LS25 7AT

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

May 11 • Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for BARITONE AND BBb BASS positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Enderby Band

May 10 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent concert and contest performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

Mereside Brass

May 10 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath,Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET & a 2nd EUPH to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events and enjoy occasional contests. Come and give us a try!

Pro Cards

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

