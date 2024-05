Oxford Cherwell Brass May 11 • Due to retirements and departures we have openings for E Flat Bass, Tenor Horn and Cornet, all positions negotiable. We are also looking for a kit drummer. Rehearsals Wednesday evening, 7:45 - 9:45 at Edward Feild School, Kidlington. OX5 2LG.

Uppermill Band May 11 • Required: EXCITING TIMES AHEAD. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK , due to retirement we have vacancies for BARITONE AND BBb BASS positions to complete our team.We are a hardworking and committed team

Enderby Band May 10 • Enderby Band are looking for a musical director who will set out to consolidate, sustain and enhance our recent concert and contest performances through inspiration and hard work. Further details can be found on our formal advert on our Facebook page.

