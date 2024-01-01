1 to 3 of 3
West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 13-May-2024
Required:
We are seeking dedicated musicians to join our ranks. We are looking for a BBb or Eb Bass player, and Percussionist (kit). Rehearsals occur in a friendly environment on Wednesdays at 19:30hrs at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).
Contact:
If youââ‚¬â„¢re interested contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD). You can reach him via email at or by phone on 07834 8550641.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.
