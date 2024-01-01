Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 13-May-2024

Required:

We are seeking dedicated musicians to join our ranks. We are looking for a BBb or Eb Bass player, and Percussionist (kit). Rehearsals occur in a friendly environment on Wednesdays at 19:30hrs at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).



Contact:

If youââ‚¬â„¢re interested contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD). You can reach him via email at or by phone on 07834 8550641.

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2024

Required:

Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We wish to recruit Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit) players. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.



Contact:

If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 18-Apr-2024

Required:

Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.



Contact:

If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.

Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.