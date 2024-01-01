                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 13-May-2024

Required:
We are seeking dedicated musicians to join our ranks. We are looking for a BBb or Eb Bass player, and Percussionist (kit). Rehearsals occur in a friendly environment on Wednesdays at 19:30hrs at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).

Contact:
If youââ‚¬â„¢re interested contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD). You can reach him via email at or by phone on 07834 8550641.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We wish to recruit Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit) players. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 18-Apr-2024

Required:
Are you a dedicated musician seeking an exciting opportunity? We're on the lookout for a 2nd Euphonium, BBb or Eb Bass, and Percussion (kit). Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays in a welcoming atmosphere at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Contact:
If you're interested in being part of our exciting upcoming projects, please contact Steve Pritchard-Jones (MD) by email or tel: 07834 855064.
Applicants will be required to pass management vetting & security clearance.

  Map to bandroom   West Midlands Police Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 24 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra

Friday 7 June • St. Michaels Church. Duke street. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band - Foden's Band

Sunday 23 June • Renishaw Innovation Centre,. New Mills, Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge,. Gloucestershire GL12 8JR

West Midlands Police Band - Sovereign Brass and Brett Baker (Trombone)

Sunday 23 June • Tipton Green Methodist Church. Park Lane West. Tipton. Sandwell. DY1 4QF

Brass Bands England - Youth Fest 2024

Friday 28 June • Barnsley Civic, Hanson Street, Barnsley S70 2HZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Sherborne Town Band

May 13 • Exciting opertunity for a 2nd euphonium player to join our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule in 202

West Midlands Police Band

May 13 • We are seeking dedicated musicians to join our ranks. We are looking for a BBb or Eb Bass player, and Percussionist (kit). Rehearsals occur in a friendly environment on Wednesdays at 19:30hrs at Chelmsley Wood Police Station, Birmingham (Junction 7, M6).

Oxford Cherwell Brass

May 11 • Due to retirements and departures we have openings for E Flat Bass, Tenor Horn and Cornet, all positions negotiable. We are also looking for a kit drummer. Rehearsals Wednesday evening, 7:45 - 9:45 at Edward Feild School, Kidlington. OX5 2LG.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top