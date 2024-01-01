                 

Positions Vacant

Sherborne Town Band

Posted: 13-May-2024

Required:
Exciting opertunity for a 2nd euphonium player to join our friendly band. We also would be excited to hear from percussionists with experience in tuned percussion and kit. We are currently in the Championship section and have a busy schedule in 202

Contact:
For information about our hard working, fun loving, music making band in Dorset please contact-
Chairman-John Derrick(01935 873552)
Secretary -
Melonie at
Terrace Playing Fields,Sherborne, DT9 5NS
Rehearsals-Mon/Wed 7.45-10.00

  Map to bandroom   Sherborne Town Band
