Rainford Band

Posted: 14-May-2024

Required:
*1st Horn* following on from our decent Grand Shield result, NW Championship Section Rainford Band are inviting applications for a 1st horn player to complete our lineup. Easily accessible from M6 and M62 motorways, between Manchester and Liverpool.

Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Thursday 19.45 — 21.45 in our own band room in Rainford.
Contact Band Manager Rebecca — — or find us on our socials if you are interested. We have a sensible calendar and are a friendly bunch!

  Map to bandroom   Rainford Band
