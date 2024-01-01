1 to 1 of 1
Rainford Band
Posted: 14-May-2024
Required:
*1st Horn* following on from our decent Grand Shield result, NW Championship Section Rainford Band are inviting applications for a 1st horn player to complete our lineup. Easily accessible from M6 and M62 motorways, between Manchester and Liverpool.
Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Thursday 19.45 — 21.45 in our own band room in Rainford.
Contact Band Manager Rebecca — — or find us on our socials if you are interested. We have a sensible calendar and are a friendly bunch!