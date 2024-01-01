Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Rainford Band

Posted: 14-May-2024

Required:

*1st Horn* following on from our decent Grand Shield result, NW Championship Section Rainford Band are inviting applications for a 1st horn player to complete our lineup. Easily accessible from M6 and M62 motorways, between Manchester and Liverpool.



Contact:

We rehearse Monday and Thursday 19.45 — 21.45 in our own band room in Rainford.

Contact Band Manager Rebecca — — or find us on our socials if you are interested. We have a sensible calendar and are a friendly bunch!