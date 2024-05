Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

East Riding of Yorkshire Band

Posted: 15-May-2024

Required:

Kit Player, Tuned Percussionist, 2 Bb Bass players plus a cornet player (position negotiable) required by friendly 3rd section band situated Hessle HU13 0SE north of Humber Bridge with easy access from M62/A63



Contact:

Please contact in confidence via Face book or email:

For more details please see our website WWW.ERYB.CO.UK