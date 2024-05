May 15 • Glastonbury Brass, a 1st section band, are looking for a new resident conductor.

May 15 • Kit Player, Tuned Percussionist, 2 Bb Bass players plus a cornet player (position negotiable) required by friendly 3rd section band situated Hessle HU13 0SE north of Humber Bridge with easy access from M62/A63

May 14 • *1st Horn* following on from our decent Grand Shield result, NW Championship Section Rainford Band are inviting applications for a 1st horn player to complete our lineup. Easily accessible from M6 and M62 motorways, between Manchester and Liverpool.