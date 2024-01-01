Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Midlands Police Band

Posted: 27-Jun-2024

Required:

Join our team of dedicated musicians! Are you an Eb or BBb Bass player? Or perhaps a back row cornet player or percussionist? We need you! Rehearsals: Every Wednesday 19:30 - 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station Birmingham (Junction 7, M6)



Contact:

Be part of an amazing team, enjoy fantastic music, and contribute to our community. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to dust off your instrument, we welcome all levels of experience.

Tel: 07834 855064 or email