West Midlands Police Band
Posted: 27-Jun-2024
Required:
Join our team of dedicated musicians! Are you an Eb or BBb Bass player? Or perhaps a back row cornet player or percussionist? We need you! Rehearsals: Every Wednesday 19:30 - 21:30 at Chelmsley Wood Police Station Birmingham (Junction 7, M6)
Contact:
Be part of an amazing team, enjoy fantastic music, and contribute to our community. Whether you're a seasoned player or looking to dust off your instrument, we welcome all levels of experience.
Tel: 07834 855064 or email