Bletchington Silver Band
Posted: 30-Jun-2024
Required:
We have vacancies for cornets (Eb or Bb) as well as openings for Euph players.We have a varied diary throughout the year and are a friendly 4th section band hoping to return to contesting.We have spare instruments for anyone who wants to return to banding
Contact:
We practice on Tuesday and Friday evenings at Bletchingdon Village Hall from 7:30pm. If you are interested, please contact us via our contacts page at www.bletchingtonsilverband.co.uk or our secretary Laura at