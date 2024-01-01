                 

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2024

Required:
Due to impending relocation, our Championship Section band requires a Percussionist. With a varied programme of events, rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom under MD Brad Turnbull.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
