Hathersage Band

Posted: 5-Jul-2024

Required:
Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm — 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

