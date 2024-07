Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 12-Jul-2024

Required:

B flat bass position has become available at this First Section band based in Northamptonshire. An amazing group of musicians who enjoy time together, with a recording arranged for October and Tour to Germany in 2025.



Contact:

Visit our website www.rushdentownband.com or Contact Adele on 07936 624212.