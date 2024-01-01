1 to 2 of 2
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 13-Jul-2024
Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:
Solo Euphonium
1st Horn
Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!
Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up
2nd Cornet
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
