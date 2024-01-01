                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Jul-2024

Required:
2 x Cornet Players required. Positions are negotiable, excluding Principal as players are willing to move around. Experience preferred but all ages considered if ability can be demonstrated. Enjoyable rehearsals/great socials!

Contact:
If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jun-2024

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band seek applications for the position of BASS TROMBONE to join our talented section . We are a progressive 3rd section band who work and play hard. This is a rare opportunity to be part of something rather special!

Contact:
If you are a team player through and through then you fit in here. Come for a blow or Contact us in confidence!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
