Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 22-Jul-2024

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a Baritone player. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night and Thursday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band

Thoresby Colliery Band

Posted: 22-Jul-2024

Required:
Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for 2nd or 3rd Cornet players. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests.

Contact:
We rehearse on a Tuesday night and Thursday night, in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire Easy links from the A1 and M1
Apply to the Band Manager
Jools Ritchie 07534 464939 or

  Map to bandroom   Thoresby Colliery Band
