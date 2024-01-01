Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 23-Jul-2024

Required:

Require a Bass player (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano cornet and Percussionist. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band that will start 2025 at the top of their Regional league table. We are located in South Oxfordshire and have our own bandroom in Chinnor



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday evenings and have a varied but sensible diary of engagements and contests. We would love to hear from you so please contact the secretary, or call 07368 286211. ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE