Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Jul-2024

Required:

Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to

