1 to 4 of 4
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2024
Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2024
Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Baritone player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2024
Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Bb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 24-Jul-2024
Required:
Join Reading Band as our new Eb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.
Contact:
We rehearse on Thursday evenings in Woodley, Reading (M4, J10) with additional rehearsals held on Tuesday evenings in the two weeks preceding all performances. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence by e-mail to